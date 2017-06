Hoopschool offers summer basketball camp at Lee County school

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida kids can work on their double dribble this summer at Matt Herting’s Hoopschool.

The basketball camps take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 29 at Bishop Verot High School on 5598 Sunrise Drive. All camps cost $135.

For more information, visit the camp’s website.

Reporter: John Trierweiler

JohnTrierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews