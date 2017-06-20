Fort Myers man arrested in connection to Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting at a convenience store near Sunshine Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fabian Devon Brunson, of Fort Myers, was inside the 7-Eleven at 501 Sunshine Blvd. N. when he got into an argument with Charles Herzberger, 23, witnesses told deputies. Shortly after, the altercation got physical.

The circumstances leading up to the argument are unclear.

Brunson pulled out a black handgun and fired two rounds of gunshots inside of the store, witnesses told deputies. Herzberger collapsed outside the store.

As Brunson was running out of the store he was hit by an SUV driven by Justin Skeens, 28, deputies said.

Skeens told deputies he saw the shooting as he pulled up to the gas station, feared for his life and began to pull out of the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. Brunson crossed in front of the truck and pointed his gun at Skeens.

Skeens swerved his SUV to avoid being shot, crossed through all lanes of traffic on Sunshine Boulevard North and crashed into Caliber Collision, a business across the street from the store, the sheriff’s office said.

Brunson was taken to the Lee County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into or within an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

His bond was set at $165,000. He is due in court July 24.