Fort Myers man, 52, succumbs to injuries in Charlotte County crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A man succumbed to his injuries sustained in a crash on June 13 on State Road 31, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Oliver M. Ahn, 52, of Fort Myers, was killed after being involved in a head-on collision at the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, according to the FHP.

Ahn was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he later died on Monday.

The wreck involved three vehicles, all approaching the intersection, State troopers said. A 2013 Ford F350 was traveling westbound on Bermont Road, a 1991 Kenworth T400 truck was traveling northbound on State Road 31 and a 2005 Acura 3.5RL was traveling southbound on State Road 31.

The Ford then entered the path of a 1991 KW T40, hit the front of the KW T40 and came to rest on the northwest shoulder, according to State troopers.

Following the first collision, the KW T40 then crossed the center line and hit the Acura head-on, according to State troopers.