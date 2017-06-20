Federal judge orders city to remove cross from public park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a Florida public park for nearly half a century must come down.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson ruled Monday that the 34-foot cross in Bayview Park violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution and must be removed within 30 days.

The American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit in 2016 on behalf of four Escambia County residents who said the cross violated the separation of church and state.

Court documents show a civic group built the current cross in 1969. An earlier cross had been at the location since 1941.

Pensacola spokesman Vernon Stewart says the city has received a copy of the order, and officials were reviewing it with legal counsel.