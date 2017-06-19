Suspect sought in North Fort Myers convenience store armed robbery

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. An unidentified man allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint late Sunday night on Pondella Road, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect walked into the Circle K just before 12 a.m. on 780 Pondella Road and with an AR-style rifle, according to a press release. He demanded money from the clerk, who then handed over a bag of cash.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled the store and headed south on foot on Pondella Road, officials said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, brown boots and a black bandana covering most of his face, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for cash reward up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online, or on the P3Tips mobile app.

The Circle K released surveillance photos in hopes of finding the suspect.

1 of 3