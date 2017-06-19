South Fort Myers man, 18, dies in Harlem Heights shooting

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old man was identified as the victim of a Saturday morning shooting in Harlem Heights.

Tanner Crowley, of the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive, was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting took place at the the Lago Del Sol apartment complex, where a witness spotted someone hiding behind an apartment building with a weapon resembling an AK-47 shortly before the shooting.

A second shooting victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. That victim’s condition is unclear.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.