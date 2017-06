Sizzling Summer Grilling

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s summer and that means it’s time to take a break from the kitchen and head outside to cook on the grill. But don’t settle for satisfactory.

Chef J.R. Rosenau of BurgerFi stopped by the WINK News studio with ideas to amp up the flavor in every bite.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

ThereseWINK

Producer: Rachel Rothe