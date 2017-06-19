On one year anniversary, mother honors killed son, then sees suspect in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. Family and friends gathered on Monday at the site of where Adam King, 18, was killed in a hit-and-run exactly one year ago.

“Every day I wake up and I wonder, I wonder what Adam would’ve done in the past year,” said his mother, Tracey Miller.

Miller was also in court on Monday as Adam Costello, who is accused of killing King, faced a judge.

King was riding his motorcycle on Colonial Boulevard when investigators said Costello hit him, then left the scene.

“At first I was kinda really upset but then i thought what better form of karma is that? i mean, i know he knows what today is