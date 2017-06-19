Mostly cloudy, scattered storms for Monday amid activity in tropics

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 88 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms Monday as areas of interest continue to form in the tropics, meteorologist Mary Mays said.

Mays is monitoring two areas of interest forming in the tropics: one over the Yucatan Peninsula, and the other near the southern Caribbean islands.

The activity forming near the Yucatan Peninsula is projected to travel west of Southwest Florida, but it could produce areas of heavy rain, Mays said. The increasing cloud cover and rain could impact Southwest Florida until Wednesday.

“Now it does have a lot of moisture, and some of this moisture is working its way into Southwest Florida… and for us what that means is potentially some heavier downpours throughout the day,” Mays said.