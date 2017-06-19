Jury deliberations underway for Collier DUI manslaughter trial

NAPLES, Fla. The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and killing a father of four reached the jury Monday afternoon, the 20th Circuit Florida court said.

Jury is deliberating in State vs. Rene Miles in Collier County. — 20th Circuit Florida (@SWFLCourts) June 19, 2017

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday, as Rene Miles, who faces a DUI manslaughter charge awaits a verdict.

Surveillance footage appearing to depict Miles talking to his mother in the back of a police cruiser about the December 2015 crash that killed Collier County resident Cecil Riner. Another video shown in court almost caused a mistrial.