AMBER Alert issued for Lee County teen

FORT MYERS, Fla. An AMBER Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl, the Florida Department of law enforcement said.

Jessica Matias-Francisco was last seen in the 400 block of Tyrone Avenue wearing blue jeans and a white and blue striped shirt, according to the FDLE.

Please Share This Post! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued out of Fort Myers for Jessica Matias-Francisco, 14 years old #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/ECfkA49MfF — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 19, 2017

Matias-Francisco may be with Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas, 18, and driving in a silver 2005 Chevrolet with the Florida license plate number 164RMX, which was stolen from another vehicle, officials said.