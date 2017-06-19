AMBER Alert issued for Lee County teen

Published: June 19, 2017 11:29 AM EDT
Updated: June 19, 2017 11:41 AM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. An AMBER Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl, the Florida Department of law enforcement said.

Jessica Matias-Francisco was last seen in the 400 block of Tyrone Avenue wearing blue jeans and a white and blue striped shirt, according to the FDLE.

Matias-Francisco may be with Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas, 18, and driving in a silver 2005 Chevrolet with the Florida license plate number 164RMX, which was stolen from another vehicle, officials said.

