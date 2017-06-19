2 dead, 3 injured in DeSoto County crash

ARCADIA, Fla. Two people died in a crash Sunday evening on State Road 70, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the deceased will remain unclear until the next-of-kin is notified.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 70 and Mahon Avenue, according to the FHP. Two people were traveling eastbound on State Road 70 in a 2017 Ford F150.

The driver then lost control, rotated counterclockwise to the westbound lane and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue, State troopers said. The Nissan came to a rest on a grass shoulder.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the passenger was later pronounced dead at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, according to State troopers.

The driver of the Nissan, Jessica Tanner, 27, of Pensacola, was seriously injured and taken to the DeSoto Memorial, State troopers said. Her two passengers suffered critical injuries, according to State troopers.

It’s unclear if alcohol was involved in the crash for driver and passenger in the Ford.