1,500 gallons raw sewage enter Punta Gorda storm drain

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Rain caused 1,500 gallons of raw sewage to enter a storm drain early Monday morning, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

The sewage was released from a manhole around 1:26 a.m. on Deep Creek Boulevard and Copiapo Circle, according to an incident report.

No drinking water sources were effected, according to the incident report. Crews plan to spread lime Monday morning.

Southwest Florida has experienced four instances of sewage water releases in the last week.

No further information was immediately available.