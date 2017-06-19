1 wounded in Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person was wounded in a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in front of a convenience store, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim of the shooting near the 7-Eleven at 501 Sunshine Blvd. N. was taken to a hospital and a suspect was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. No other suspects are sought in the shooting.

A Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into Caliber Collision, a business across the street from the store, at about the same time, employees said, but it’s unclear if that’s related to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Sunshine Boulevard was briefly shut down but reopened around 4:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.