Woman beaten, sexually battered at Golden Gate home

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A woman was beaten and battered early Sunday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man entered a home on the north side of Golden Gate Parkway and attacked the woman while she slept, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as 5-foot-6 with a muscular build, the sheriff’s office said. He was shirtless and wearing baggy gym shorts.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to lock their doors and remain vigilant as the search for the suspect unfolds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300 or, to remain anonymous and become eligible for a reward, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews