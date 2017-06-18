Vehicle strikes pedestrians in London, causing ‘number of casualties’

LONDON (AP) A vehicle struck pedestrians near Finsbury Park on Seven Sisters Road shortly after midnight local time, causing a “number of casualties,” Metropolitan Police said.

One person has been arrested, police said.

The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

It wasn’t immediately clear if terrorism was involved. Vehicles were used as weapons in London terror attacks in March and again earlier this month.