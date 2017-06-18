Suspected car thief prompts high-speed chase in California

HIGH SPEED CAR CHASE: This is unfolding right now in Orange County, California. The driver is suspected of car theft, CBS Los Angeles reports. Posted by WINK News on Sunday, June 18, 2017

ANAHEIM, Calif. A driver suspected of stealing a car led authorities on a more than two-hour high-speed chase Sunday afternoon, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The maroon car could be seen avoiding spike strips and pit maneuvers as it made it way around Orange County. A CBS Los Angeles helicopter followed the chase.

Authorities ultimately caught up, and the California Highway Patrol used force to get the driver out, CBS Los Angeles reported. The suspect emerged from the car with his hands up and was taken into custody, as helicopter footage showed: