Naples resort offers Father’s Day recipes
NAPLES, Fla. The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort has some helpful hints to make your Father’s Day special.
Below are the recipes prepared by Chef Michael Bandus on Sunday morning’s segments:
Spiced carrot hummus
- Ingredients:
2 cups chickpeas
- 3 large carrots diced
- 1 tsp. ground cumin ground
- 4 lemons zest and juiced
- ½ cup olive oil
- Salt
Pickled cherry tomato
Ingredients:
- 1 pint cherry tomato
- Two shallots finely sliced
- 10 basil leafs
- 1 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Methods:
- Place cherry tomatoes, shallots and basil in Mason jar
- Bring vinegar, water, salt and sugar to a boil and poor in mason jar
- Allow to cool pickled tomatoes completely
- Toss carrots with 2 tsp olive oil and cumin, then roast in a 300 degree oven for 30 min until tender
- Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth
Beef short rib
Ingredients:
- Two 12 oz beef short ribs
- Two carrots medium diced
- Two white onion medium diced
- Two stalks celery medium diced
- Two sprigs of rosemary
- Two spring thyme
- 2 cups of red wine
- 4 cups of chicken or beef stock
Method:
- Season short ribs with salt and pepper
- Sear on all sides in a skillet on medium high heat
- Remove the short ribs and add all vegetables and roast for 10 min on medium heat
- Deglaze with red wine and then add stock, rosemary and thyme
- Return short ribs to the pan, cover and braise for three hours in a 300 degree oven
Polenta
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 tsp. butter
- 2 tsp. goat cheese
- Salt
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Bring milk and chicken stock to a boil in a medium size saucepan
- Stir in goat cheese and slowly add polenta
- Cook the polenta for approximately 15 minutes and stir occasionally
- To finish add butter and Parmesan cheese
