Naples resort offers Father’s Day recipes

NAPLES, Fla. The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort has some helpful hints to make your Father’s Day special.

Below are the recipes prepared by Chef Michael Bandus on Sunday morning’s segments:

Spiced carrot hummus

Ingredients:

2 cups chickpeas

2 cups chickpeas 3 large carrots diced

1 tsp. ground cumin ground

4 lemons zest and juiced

½ cup olive oil

Salt

Pickled cherry tomato

Ingredients:

1 pint cherry tomato

Two shallots finely sliced

10 basil leafs

1 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

Methods:

Place cherry tomatoes, shallots and basil in Mason jar

Bring vinegar, water, salt and sugar to a boil and poor in mason jar

Allow to cool pickled tomatoes completely

Toss carrots with 2 tsp olive oil and cumin, then roast in a 300 degree oven for 30 min until tender

Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth

Beef short rib

Ingredients:

Two 12 oz beef short ribs

Two carrots medium diced

Two white onion medium diced

Two stalks celery medium diced

Two sprigs of rosemary

Two spring thyme

2 cups of red wine

4 cups of chicken or beef stock

Method:

Season short ribs with salt and pepper

Sear on all sides in a skillet on medium high heat

Remove the short ribs and add all vegetables and roast for 10 min on medium heat

Deglaze with red wine and then add stock, rosemary and thyme

Return short ribs to the pan, cover and braise for three hours in a 300 degree oven

Polenta

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

2 cups chicken stock

2 tsp. butter

2 tsp. goat cheese

Salt

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

Bring milk and chicken stock to a boil in a medium size saucepan

Stir in goat cheese and slowly add polenta

Cook the polenta for approximately 15 minutes and stir occasionally

To finish add butter and Parmesan cheese