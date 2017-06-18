Naples resort offers Father’s Day recipes

Published: June 18, 2017 8:28 AM EDT

NAPLES, Fla. The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort has some helpful hints to make your Father’s Day special.

Below are the recipes prepared by Chef Michael Bandus on Sunday morning’s segments:

Spiced carrot hummus

  • Ingredients:
    2 cups chickpeas
  • 3 large carrots diced
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin ground
  • 4 lemons zest and juiced
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • Salt

Pickled cherry tomato

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint cherry tomato
  • Two shallots finely sliced
  • 10 basil leafs
  • 1 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Methods:

  • Place cherry tomatoes, shallots and basil in Mason jar
  • Bring vinegar, water, salt and sugar to a boil and poor in mason jar
  • Allow to cool pickled tomatoes completely
  • Toss carrots with 2 tsp olive oil and cumin, then roast in a 300 degree oven for 30 min until tender
  • Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth

 

Beef short rib

Ingredients:

  • Two 12 oz beef short ribs
  • Two carrots medium diced
  • Two white onion medium diced
  • Two stalks celery medium diced
  • Two sprigs of rosemary
  • Two spring thyme
  • 2 cups of red wine
  • 4 cups of chicken or beef stock

Method:

  • Season short ribs with salt and pepper
  • Sear on all sides in a skillet on medium high heat
  • Remove the short ribs and add all vegetables and roast for 10 min on medium heat
  • Deglaze with red wine and then add stock, rosemary and thyme
  • Return short ribs to the pan, cover and braise for three hours in a 300 degree oven

Polenta

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 2 tsp. butter
  • 2 tsp. goat cheese
  • Salt
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

  • Bring milk and chicken stock to a boil in a medium size saucepan
  • Stir in goat cheese and slowly add polenta
  • Cook the polenta for approximately 15 minutes and stir occasionally
  • To finish add butter and Parmesan cheese
