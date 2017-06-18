Naples Manor dad accused of threatening sons with machete

NAPLES MANOR, Fla. A 60-year-old man is accused of threatening his sons with a machete, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Frantz Villard was arrested Saturday after the encounter at his home on the 5200 block of Jennings Street. He told a deputy he was angry at his sons for smoking inside the home and having friends over without his permission, the sheriff’s office said.

Villard became upset, slammed a muffler to the ground and picked up the machete, his sons told a sheriff’s deputy.

The sons went into a bedroom and called 911 when Villard approached them with the machete, they told the deputy.

Villard pushed against the door and threatened to kill them, one of the sons said to the deputy. The other son said Villard has told them he prays for their death.

The deputy found the machete behind a washing machine at the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Villard is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He’s in custody, and his bond has not been set.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews