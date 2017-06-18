I-75 widening to close Exit 167 overnight

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. An Interstate 75 widening project will close parts of Exit 167 this week, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The ramp from Harborview Road to northbound I-75 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Sunday through Wednesday, FDOT said. Crews will shut down the ramp from Harborview to southbound I-75 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights.

Ramps from I-75 southbound to Harborview will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, FDOT said.

The closures are part of an effort to widen I-75 from four to six lanes between exits 167 and 182. The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.