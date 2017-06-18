Car slams into Golden Gate garage, home

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. Authorities are searching for a driver accused of crashing a car into a garage and a home early Sunday morning on 41st Street Southwest, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 2:24 a.m. on the 2300 block of 41st St. SW when the vehicle crashed crashed into a garage and a home, according to deputies.

No one was injured, but the suspect fled the scene following the collision, deputies said. No arrests have been made.

The collision destroyed part of a concrete structure and a parked car inside the garage, deputies said. The unstable roof and flooded back bedroom made it impossible for the homeowner to stay in her house last night.

No further information was immediately available.