Cape Coral man, 30, killed in Lee County crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Saturday night on Coronado Parkway, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Dalton Earl Goodwin, 30, of Cape Coral was killed when driving his motorcycle south on Coronado Parkway around 11:40 p.m. approaching Southeast Eighth Place and hit a utility pole, according to police. Following the collision, he was thrown from the motorcycle.

Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The motorcycle kept traveling across Southeast Eighth Place, to the Faith Presbyterian Church on 4544 Coronado Parkway where the motorcycle hit a concrete sign before stopping.

Prior to the collision, Goodwin failed to maneuver the bend in the roadway, according to police. He drove into the bicycle lane on the right side and struck the curb. He then drove onto the curb, along the sidewalk and the grass before reaching the intersection and hitting the light pole.

Goodwin was not wearing a helmet, and it’s unclear if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to police.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

