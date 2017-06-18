Armed robbers steal cash from Golden Gate store

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. Two armed robbers stole cash from a convenience store Sunday evening, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the men had a handgun and the other had a rifle as they entered the 7 FoodMart and Tortilleria at 2332 Santa Barbara Blvd., the sheriff’s office said. The robbery took place around 9:40 p.m.

The suspects wore masks and hoods, entered the store through an alley and left on foot, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect with a handgun wore camouflage and the suspect with the rifle wore black.

It’s unclear how much cash was taken.

The robbery comes at the end of a difficult weekend for Golden Gate. A woman was beaten and sexually battered at a home north of Golden Gate Parkway and a car crashed into a home on the 2300 block of 41st Street Southwest, causing extensive damage.