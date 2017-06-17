Naples Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day

NAPLES, Fla. They are the tallest mammals on earth, they have long necks, plenty of spots and they are often times at the top of people’s list of favorite animals.

Giraffes will be celebrated Saturday at an event dedicated to help raise awareness and funds for giraffe conservation. Naples Zoo partnered with South Street City Oven to host “Longnecks for Longnecks” in honor of World Giraffe Day.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at South Street Grill on 1410 Pine Ridge Road.

Naples Zoo will also have an educational scavenger hunt, education stations, giraffe training sessions, and save the giraffe bracelets available for zoo attendants all day on Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.