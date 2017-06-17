FHP trooper killed in Alachua County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed while on duty Saturday night, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a press release.

Sgt. William Trampass Bishop, a 30-year veteran, succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was struck on Interstate 75 southbound while he was outside of his patrol car.

The crash is currently being investigated.

No further information is immediately available.