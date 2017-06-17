1 shot at Ocala hospital, suspect in custody

OCALA, Fla. (CBS) A shooting at a local hospital left one person injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Ocala Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Lopez told the Orlando Sentinel that at least one shot was fired Saturday afternoon at West Marion Community Hospital. Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

Lopez said one person was hit by gunfire. The victim’s name and condition were not immediately available.

Ocala police told CBS affiliate WKMG that the victim is a nurse.

Lopez said the suspect was immediately detained after the shooting.

No additional information was released