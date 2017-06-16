Venice man arrested for credit card theft after I-75 stop

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for credit card fraud after a traffic stop on Interstate 75, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Sedore, of Venice, was accused of victimizing multiple individuals and retailers from Miami to Fort Myers, deputies said.

Sedore was pulled over during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 144, deputies said. During that time deputies believed there was probable cause to search his car.

An illegal credit card encoder, several fraudulent credit cards, gift cards and $4,600 dollars obtained from the fraudulent use of the cards were discovered during the search, deputies said.

Sedore, who remains in custody, faces charges of possession of two or more counterfeited credit cards, marijuana possession and fraudulent illegal use of credit cards.

His bond is set at $7,250 and he is due in court on July 17.

1 of 2