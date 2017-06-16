SWFL celebrates Father’s Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. Restaurants, businesses and special events will celebrate all things dad this weekend.

Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration is an annual event dedicated to strengthen families and communities by supporting dads. The free event offers music, kids games, a bounce house, a basket ball tournament, an exhibit, food and a Father, Son and Daughter Bike run.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Roberto Clemente Park on 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Chain restaurants all over the country will be offering special discounts and free food including: