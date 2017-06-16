Search continues for Diana Alvarez

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue Team resumed the search for Diana Alvarez Friday morning.

Crews are currently combing areas in Moore Haven and Okeechobee County. They were forced to postpone the search several weeks ago after heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in their search areas.

Diana disappeared her San Carlos Park home last year.

Jorge Guerrero, a former family friend who’s suspected of taking her, was convicted May 16 on charges of producing and possessing child pornography but has never formally been charged with abducting Diana.