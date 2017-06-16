Scattered storms, sun & clouds for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 89 degrees with areas of scattered storms Friday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“There will be windows of time today and tomorrow where you can go to the beach and soak up the sun,” Devitt said. “But get as many hours as you can, because you might have to dodge a few showers and storms from time to time.”

Temperatures will be in the high 80s and mid 70s this weekend with a possibility of scattered storms, according to Devitt.

