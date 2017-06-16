Red Snapper season extended amid concerns of fish’s population

FORT MYERS, Fla. Many anglers are excited about the 39-day extension of red snapper season, which starts this weekend, but some are concerned regarding the fish’s population for next season.

“Next year we might have a little different story,” said Chris Kreis, a captain for Offshore Hunter Fishing Charters, which largely depends on red snapper. “We might be looking at probably a zero day season for recreational fishermen since the Department of Commerce sort of superseded the gulf council and marine fisheries to make this decision happen.”

That decision allows red snapper fishing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, which represents the longest red snapper season since 2013.

The extended season is for fishing in federal gulf waters, and also includes Monday, July 3, Tuesday, July 4 and Monday, Sept. 4.