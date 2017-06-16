Police: Bradenton woman admits raping 6-year-old with father

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) A local woman admitted to law enforcement that she participated in the rape of a 6-year-old with her father.

The Bradenton Herald reports (https://goo.gl/GZ9cBE) Manatee County sheriff’s investigators interviewed 28-year-old Melissa Deloach about the child her father was accused of raping and she admitted she watched and participated in the assault.

She told investigators that the child was abused five or six times. She is being held without bond in the Manatee County jail. Jail records don’t say if she has an attorney.

Her father, 56-year-old Euel Deloach, was arrested in February and charged with six counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old.