Mother of Fort Myers abuse victim speaks out about suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. New details have emerged in a recent molestation case.

Bobby Hall, 82, was arrested Thursday for alleged inappropriate contact with two young girls he was taking care of, Fort Myers police said.

The mother of one of the victims, who wished to remain unidentified, trusted Hall and never expected him to hurt her daughter and her best friend.

“He wasn’t a babysitter, he was supposed to be a grandfather figure, he’s been in her family since she was three,” she said. “Nothing ever seemed out of the ordinary to them, so that’s why we trusted him.”

Hall would regularly pick up the girls and take them out to have fun, the mother said.

But one day, her daughter decided she didn’t want to go with Hall.

She told her mother that he watched the girls shower, touched them using adult toys and forced them to walk around in their underwear.

“I just couldn’t believe what was coming out of her mouth,” she said.

Since Hall’s arrest, the girl is now seeing a counselor.

“There’s just nothing that could ever be done to not only just myself, but just make it anything better for my daughter,” the mother said. “She’s going to be scarred for life and she’s only eight years old.”

Hall was released on a $300,000 bond and is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 17.