Law students to evaluate former toxic dump site in Dunbar

FORT MYERS, Fla. Law students from the University of Miami will make a stop Friday morning near a former toxic dump site in Dunbar.

The students are expected to visit at around 10 a.m. and they plan to speak to the community about concerning health issues. Based on their findings the students may also plan to test the sludge next week.

Some nearby residents only recently discovered the homes they grew up in are located near an old dumping ground.

Arsenic was found 10 years ago in the soil on the city-owned land. The area is located between Henderson and Midway Avenues and on the south side of Jeffcott Street.

The city bought the land in 1962, before homes started going up around it, and used the site as a dumping ground until sometime in the 1980s, even after homes were built.

“People in the city of Fort Myers who are in elected positions and appointed positions who knew about this didn’t do anything,” local activist Anthony Thomas said.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection recent water tests showed the levels of arsenic are not a risk to the Dunbar Community.

WINK News reporter Kristin Sanchez discussed what to expect Friday live on Facebook: