FGCU’s Rayjon Tucker leaving men’s basketball team

FORT MYERS, Fla. Rising junior Rayjon Tucker was released from his scholarship Friday and will not be returning to the team next year, head men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native is transferring to another program, as there have been some disagreements between him and Dooley over the last two years.

But the decision was mutual.

“After speaking with Rayjon, we are both in agreement that he needs a fresh start,” Dooley said in a release. “We thank him for his two years with the team and wish him luck in his feature endeavors.”

The 6-foot-5 guard is considering three programs, a source close to Tucker said.

Tucker averaged eight points a game and made six starts during his sophomore season.