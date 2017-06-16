Crime Stoppers Top 10 fugitive captured in Virginia

FORT MYERS, Fla. After more than a year of eluding law enforcement officers, one of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted fugitives is now behind bars.

Michael White, 42, was arrested Friday afternoon by U.S. marshals in Richmond, Virginia after a lengthy and relentless investigation.

White failed to show up in court on drug dealing charges in May 2016, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. He was on the cusp of being sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of state probation when he went on the lam.

Marshals followed up on a series of leads and spent countless hours tracking him down over the next several months. After fleeing Fort Myers, they believe White began using the alias James Williams.

He may have spent time in Biloxi, Mississippi before traveling to Richmond, where he was seeking medical treatment. Marshals tracked White down to a medical center and immediately took him into custody.

He is currently in the process of being booked in Virginia and will eventually be extradited back to Lee County.

“Because some time had passed, and he was using an alias, Mr. White probably thought that he was no longer on law enforcement’s radar and that couldn’t be further from the truth. All this time, detectives have had him front and center and have worked diligently and aggressively to finally take him into custody,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte. “Today’s arrest of Michael White proves the tenacity of the US Marshals Fugitive Warrants Task Force and the old adage that you can run, but you can’t hide forever. Mr. White’s run is now over.”

White has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1992 for charges that include aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, grand theft auto, robbery, burglary, fleeing and eluding officers at a high rate of speed, as well as drug and weapons related offenses, Crime Stoppers said. White has also served three stints in state prison for a total of approximately 11 years.