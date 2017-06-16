Cape Coral man arrested for DUI in fatal crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night following a fatal crash involving alcohol, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Michael Bortolametti, of Cape Coral, was driving a 1998 Mercedes-Benz C230 south in the left lane of Metro Parkway at around 11:47 p.m., officials said. Bortolametti was approaching Topaz Court when he collided into two pedestrians.

John M. Simone, 42, of Cape Coral and Marie R. Taylor, 26, of Fort Myers were in the left lane of the parkway and their motorcycles were parked nearby, officials said.

Simone was pronounced dead at the scene and Taylor was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Bortolametti and two of his passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Bortolametti, who remains in custody, faces charges of DUI and is due in court July 5.

No bond has been set.