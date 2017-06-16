Bishop Verot alum drafted by Cubs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Seven months after his father passed away from a heart attack, Jeffery Passatino finally got the call he’d been waiting to hear.

Passatino, a Lipscomb University pitcher and Bishop Verot grad, was picked by the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs in the 40th round.

Despite his father’s tragic death in November, Passatino went on to have a solid junior season. He went 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA, averaging nearly one strikeout per inning.

Passatino also led Lipscomb to the Atlantic Sun Conference championship series, where the team eventually fell to Florida Gulf Coast University.

“He’s on my mind every second of every day,” he said. “I’m playing baseball and I hope I made him proud.”