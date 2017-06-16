At least one injured in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was injured Friday morning in a shooting on Windsor Drive, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 11:00 a.m. on Windsor Drive at Palm Beach Boulevard, police said.

One man was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the extent of the victim’s injuries are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.