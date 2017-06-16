45,000 gallons of wastewater released from manholes in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Recent heavy storms caused an overflow of wastewater Thursday night from two different manholes.

Approximately 30,000 gallons of wastewater was released at the 200 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Charlotte County Utilities said. Some of the wastewater also flowed into Lake Niagra.

There was a second overflow of about 15,000 gallons of wastewater at the 20000 block of Deep Creek Blvd. in Punta Gorda, officials said.

Excess water was pumped to Charlotte County’s Eastport Facility for treatment and reuse, officials said. The affected areas were sanitized with hydrated lime.

The release was reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the State Watch Office.