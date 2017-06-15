Two escaped inmates accused of killing Georgia prison guards captured

Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates, Ricky DuBose (left) and Donnie Russell Rowe (right), who allegedly shot and killed two prison guards in Georgia. GEORGIA CORRECTIONS

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Two escaped inmates accused of slaying two Georgia prison guards were captured in Tennessee Thursday following a three-day manhunt.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday on a bus that should have been secured as it carried inmates between prisons. The pair then carjacked a driver who pulled up behind the bus, and fled in his Honda Civic.

More details to come.