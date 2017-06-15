Two escaped inmates accused of killing Georgia prison guards captured

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Two escaped inmates accused of slaying two Georgia prison guards were captured in Tennessee Thursday following a three-day manhunt.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday on a bus that should have been secured as it carried inmates between prisons. The pair then carjacked a driver who pulled up behind the bus, and fled in his Honda Civic.

More details to come.