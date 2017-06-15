NAACP fights Robert E. Lee statue, painting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Lee County NAACP is working to remove a statue and painting of Robert E. Lee after failed efforts several years ago.

The statue of the Confederate general has sat in the median near the U.S. Post Office in downtown Fort Myers since 1966. A portrait of Lee, painted in 1930, hangs in the Lee County Courthouse.

It’s one of many similar battles taking place across the country to remove Confederate symbols.