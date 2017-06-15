More video shown in Collier DUI manslaughter trial

NAPLES, Fla. Footage of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a father of four in a crash was shown in court Thursday.

The video shown by the prosecution appeared to depict Rene Miles, who faces a DUI manslaughter charge, in the back of a police cruiser talking with his mother about the December 2015 crash that killed Collier County resident Cecil Riner.

Other video that began to roll in court Wednesday nearly caused a mistrial.