Florida Gov. to sign bill that shifts students to charters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida Gov. Rick Scott is signing a sweeping education bill that school districts and superintendents had been asking him to veto.

Scott is scheduled to sign the bill Thursday in Orlando.

The legislation (HB 7069) steers more money to privately run charter schools, requires recess in elementary schools and tinkers with the state’s oft-criticized standardized testing system. It also includes $30 million extra for a program that provides services to disabled children.

Superintendents say the legislation will be harmful to traditional public schools as some provisions require districts to share local tax dollars with charter schools.

Scott said in a statement he will sign the bill because it increases school choice options for Florida parents.

The legislation was a top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran.