Flood advisory issued for parts of Charlotte, DeSoto counties

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Parts of Charlotte and DeSoto counties are under a flood advisory until 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The advisory area includes Port Charlotte, Babcock Ranch, Lake Suzy, Harbour Heights, Fort Ogden, Charlotte Harbor and Cleveland.

At 4:39 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, the weather service said. Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area.

But the threat should be over soon, as storms in the area are quickly ending, WINK meteorologist Scott Zedeker said.

Zedeker shared more information on Facebook.

A slow moving storm has dropped over 2-3" of rain in the last hour over Charlotte county.. Deep Creek and Harbour… Posted by Scott Zedeker WINK Weather on Thursday, June 15, 2017