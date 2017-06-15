FDOT to discuss new construction for Colonial intersection

FORT MYERS, Fla. A $45 million dollar construction proposal for a congested intersection will be the topic at a Florida Department of Transportation hearing Thursday.

If approved, the proposed initiative would begin in 2019 and would create a diverging diamond design at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75.

WINK News reporter Brooke Shafer went live via Facebook to break down the proposal:

An open house will take place at 5 p.m. with an formal hearing at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Church of Christ on 9550 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.