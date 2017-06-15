Ex-Punta Gorda officer charged in shooting seeks disability pension

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Former Punta Gorda police officer Lee Coel is filing for a disability pension.

Coel, who was charged with fatally shooting 73-year-old Mary Knowlton in a citizen’s academy training course, is requesting a hearing with the Punta Gorda Board of Trustees next month. He claims he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, the Charlotte Sun reports.

Coel was charged in February with one count of felony first-degree manslaughter in the August 2016 shooting.