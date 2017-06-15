Elderly Fort Myers man accused of molesting 2 children

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 82-year-old man is accused of molesting two children he was supposed to be taking care of, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Bobby Hall, the family’s babysitter, allegedly showed the children porn and adult toys, police said.

He also took them to the pool, then brought them home and watched them shower, according to the police department.

The children’s mother knew Hall for several years and volunteered to babysit without pay, police said.

“Old people like him that want to babysit for free — that’s a red flag,” neighbor Patty Healy.

Police searched Hall’s home, which is less than a block away from Tanglewood Elementary School, on Wednesday and arrested him based on the evidence found inside.

Hall was released on a $300,000 bond and is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.