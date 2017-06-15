Crash closes lanes on Immokalee Road in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Immokalee Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 10:29 a.m. at the intersection of Livingston Road North and Immokalee Road, the FHP said.

All of the westbound lanes on Immokalee Road are blocked, the FHP said. Only one eastbound lane remains open.

One person was taken to a hospital after their SUV fell into a ditch, the FHP said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the number of vehicles involved are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

1 of 4