Crash blocks portion of Alligator Alley

OCHOPEE, Fla. Interstate 75 traffic began moving again Thursday evening after a serious crash caused a roadblock near mile marker 53, a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed.

The wreck took place around 6:19 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said, and it happened in the southbound lanes, a Collier County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Those lanes were completely blocked until 7:30 p.m.

One lane on the northbound side remained closed, the camera showed.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway around 7:15 p.m.